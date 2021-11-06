Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.99 Million

Analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post sales of $769.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.45 million and the lowest is $763.96 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

TRU stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,027,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

