Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. State Street reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $95.67. 2,510,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

