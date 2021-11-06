Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. State Street reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $95.67. 2,510,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.