Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $254.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.18.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $4,695,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.