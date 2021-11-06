Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after buying an additional 248,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 879,922 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

