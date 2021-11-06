Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report sales of $518.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.71 million and the lowest is $501.08 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $464.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. PGGM Investments raised its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

