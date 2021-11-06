Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce sales of $2.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 91,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $67.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

