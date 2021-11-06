Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Immatics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

IMTX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 521,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,195. The stock has a market cap of $786.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.05. Immatics has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

