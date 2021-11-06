Analysts Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will announce $122.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the highest is $123.27 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $469.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $473.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $636.54 million, with estimates ranging from $633.10 million to $639.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $1,390,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BROS traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,598. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

