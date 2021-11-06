Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.64. Citigroup reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

C stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. 20,724,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,638,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

