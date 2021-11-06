Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS.

ASPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,101. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

