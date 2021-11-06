Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

