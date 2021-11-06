Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.39. 900,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,957. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $182.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.