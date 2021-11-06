Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Smart Sand by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 57,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.87. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

