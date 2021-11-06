Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.78. 1,083,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $239.25 and a 12-month high of $519.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.07.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,753 shares of company stock worth $25,665,468. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

