Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.65). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after buying an additional 65,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $35.35. 2,953,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.