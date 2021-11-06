Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.65). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after buying an additional 65,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $35.35. 2,953,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

