Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $974,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,865 shares of company stock worth $41,406,143 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

