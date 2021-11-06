Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Shares of ADP opened at $229.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $230.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

