Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $418.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

