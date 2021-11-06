Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $645.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

