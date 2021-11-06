Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $662.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $629.37 and its 200 day moving average is $586.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.