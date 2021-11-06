Amundi Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amundi bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $66.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

