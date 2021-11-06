Amundi Purchases New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $44,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $3,972,657. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $423.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.20. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $240.86 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

