Amundi Makes New Investment in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Amundi bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,142,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.22.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.