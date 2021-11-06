Amundi Makes New Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Amundi acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 232,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

