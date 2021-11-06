Amundi Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after buying an additional 514,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,414,000 after buying an additional 213,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

