Amundi Acquires Shares of 107,461 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

