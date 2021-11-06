Amundi Acquires New Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 368,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,603.67, a PEG ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

