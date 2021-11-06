AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 7.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $115.24 and last traded at $114.23. 42,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 538,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

