Amgen Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.09.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

AMGN stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

