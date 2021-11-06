AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells $3,148,099.20 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AME stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $14,037,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.