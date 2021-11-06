Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,564.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 295,107 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

