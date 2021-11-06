Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $207,000 in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNL. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth $326,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $32.28 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62.

