AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.57. 762,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,087. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

