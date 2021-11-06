American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 121.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.87 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

