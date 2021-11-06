Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.30.

NYSE AMRC opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,837 shares of company stock worth $20,896,696. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameresco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

