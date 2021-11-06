Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.30.

AMRC stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,896,696. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

