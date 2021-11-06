Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,606,806 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ameren worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

