Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $181.00 at SVB Leerink

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

