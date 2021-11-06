Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,518.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,387.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,386.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,129.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

