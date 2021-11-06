Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 32,700 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,518.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,387.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,386.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,129.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

