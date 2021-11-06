Amalgamated Bank Purchases 27,530 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 418.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $555,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.