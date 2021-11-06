Amalgamated Bank Has $3.71 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 201.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $20,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $77.55 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

