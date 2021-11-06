Amalgamated Bank Buys 48,275 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

