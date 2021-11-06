Amalgamated Bank Buys 30,595 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 440.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $35,200,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hasbro by 21.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

