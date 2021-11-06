Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,988 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.81 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

