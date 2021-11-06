Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Univest Sec

Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 152,710,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,762. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

