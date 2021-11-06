ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 11.2%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $55.01. Approximately 5,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 143,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 75.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

