Alphr finance (ALPHR) One Day Volume Hits $125,779.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $958,821.17 and approximately $125,779.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00078962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,758.72 or 0.99969005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.41 or 0.07205644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.