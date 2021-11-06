Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,839.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2,646.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,011.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

