Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,676. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.