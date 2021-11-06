Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,676. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.
In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
